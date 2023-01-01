https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG blue and pink pastel tag, gradient banner label transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11807007View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2250 x 4000 pxSVG | 831 BVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :PNG blue and pink pastel tag, gradient banner label transparent backgroundMore