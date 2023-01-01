rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828991
Star shape png, line art illustration, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Star shape png, line art illustration, transparent background

More
Free
Royalty Free Transparent PNG Icon
ID : 
11828991

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Star shape png, line art illustration, transparent background

More