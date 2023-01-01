https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnow plow border background, winter imageMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 11852499View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6609 x 3777 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1143 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6609 x 3777 px | 300 dpi | 71.44 MBSnow plow border background, winter imageMore