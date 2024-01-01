https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Japanese temple Kiyomizu-dera, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11897310View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 px Best Quality PNG 2307 x 1647 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Japanese temple Kiyomizu-dera, transparent backgroundMore