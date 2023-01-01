https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900924Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Pink rose bouquet, vintage flower illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11900924View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 2166 x 1732 pxCompatible with :PNG Pink rose bouquet, vintage flower illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.More