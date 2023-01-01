https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Yellow rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11901272View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3571 x 5000 pxCompatible with :PNG Yellow rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.More