Forbidden City in China collage element psd View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 11902485 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 2327 x 1862 px | 300 dpi | 35.62 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2327 x 1862 px | 300 dpi

Free Download