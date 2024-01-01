https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903425Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoyal Palace of Aranjuez in Spain collage element psdView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 11903425View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2949 x 1659 px | 300 dpi | 40.24 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2949 x 1659 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Royal Palace of Aranjuez in Spain collage element psdMore