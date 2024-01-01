Osaka castle in Japan collage element psd View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 11905632 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 3467 x 3106 px | 300 dpi | 119.33 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1075 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3467 x 3106 px | 300 dpi

Free Download