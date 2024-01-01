rawpixel
The education of Mr. Pipp. XXXIV, on the occasion of Mr. Pipp's birthday, a ball is given at Caroney Castle (1899) by Charles Dana Gibson

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
View License

