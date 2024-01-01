https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe new Singer Building, New York (1909) by Ernest C PeixottoOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11907418View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 851 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2481 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6152 x 8680 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6152 x 8680 px | 300 dpi | 152.84 MBFree DownloadThe new Singer Building, New York (1909) by Ernest C PeixottoMore