https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907425Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan and woman dancing, dipping (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver HerfordOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11907425View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2802 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5998 x 7493 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5998 x 7493 px | 300 dpi | 128.75 MBFree DownloadMan and woman dancing, dipping (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver HerfordMore