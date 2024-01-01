rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907440
Hundreds of black waiters marched in with each course in military order (1919) by George Hand Wright
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hundreds of black waiters marched in with each course in military order (1919) by George Hand Wright

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11907440

View License

Hundreds of black waiters marched in with each course in military order (1919) by George Hand Wright

More