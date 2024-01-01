rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907446
Giséle (1908) by Elizabeth Shippen Green Elliott
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Giséle (1908) by Elizabeth Shippen Green Elliott

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
11907446

View License

Giséle (1908) by Elizabeth Shippen Green Elliott

More