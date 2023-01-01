https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Rose aphid, vintage insect illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11911692View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1922 x 3418 pxCompatible with :PNG Rose aphid, vintage insect illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.More