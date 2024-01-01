Png Aqualuna cruise in Hong Kong, transparent background

The Aqua Luna was built from scratch; it took a Hong Kong craftsman 18 months to construct using traditional shipbuilding methods under the supervision of a 73-year-old shipbuilder. It is owned by the Aqua Restaurant Group, and was launched in 2006 with a party on top of a building at Pier Four, in Hong Kong. It has two decks which offer 1,500 square feet (140 m2) with an upper deck cabin with sofas[6] and a lower deck saloon. The ship can accommodate 80 passengers in addition to the crew. It is 28 metres (92 ft) long, and has three crimson sails arranged in a junk rig style. However, the sails are purely decorative, and the barge is motorised. Original public domain image from Flickr