https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon and Tiger pagodas in Taiwan collage element psdView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 11916803View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 1153 x 2050 px | 300 dpi | 16.95 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1153 x 2050 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Dragon and Tiger pagodas in Taiwan collage element psdMore