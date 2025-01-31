Edit ImageCropSasiSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas instagram storyleaf goldchristmas goldenchristmas gold ribbon backgroundwhite paper gold confetti patternwhite backgroundbackgroundpaperGold ribbon, Christmas background designMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2857 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas greeting Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7628199/christmas-greeting-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas iPhone wallpaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919939/gold-ribbon-christmas-iphone-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseNew Year 2024 Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787113/new-year-2024-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919934/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseHappy new year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694266/happy-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919942/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseNew year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786927/new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919935/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseChristmas drinks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543239/christmas-drinks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919938/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseHappy holidays Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719605/happy-holidays-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919940/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseSeason's greetings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543227/seasons-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background for bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919937/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-for-bannerView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519437/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseCopper ribbons and gold baubles social templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2325718/premium-photo-image-ribbon-christmas-luxuryView licenseSpecial giveaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786836/special-giveaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold ribbons on white marble social templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2325677/premium-photo-image-marble-christmas-background-ribbonView licenseChristmas fair Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496572/christmas-fair-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePNG White blank space christmas backgrounds decoration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15797219/png-white-blank-space-christmas-backgrounds-decorationView licenseGift voucher Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745841/gift-voucher-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Christmas decoration christmas backgrounds pearl.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15851895/png-christmas-decoration-christmas-backgrounds-pearlView licenseHello winter social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788663/hello-winter-social-story-templateView licenseGold bauble christmas jewelry white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12762435/gold-bauble-christmas-jewelry-white-background-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSpecial offer Instagram story template, luxury editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603320/imageView licenseGold ribbon and baubles on white mobile phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2029928/luxury-ornaments-festive-phone-wallpaperView licenseHoliday gifts, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520304/holiday-gifts-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWhite blank space christmas backgrounds decoration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12735869/photo-image-background-paper-plantView licenseChristmas fair Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816721/christmas-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Golden gift boxes backgrounds ribbon bow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13268238/png-golden-gift-boxes-backgrounds-ribbon-bowView licenseFood menu Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816620/food-menu-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGold ribbon and baubles on white social templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2029932/luxury-festive-square-bannerView licenseWinter sale Facebook story template, luxury editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603401/imageView licenseGifts box backgrounds confetti holiday.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12770860/gifts-box-backgrounds-confetti-holiday-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseChristmas greeting Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627912/christmas-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFestive gold holiday greeting card 2026 template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20261092/festive-gold-holiday-greeting-card-2026-template-designView licenseChristmas party invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816724/christmas-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Golden christmas baubles chandelier jewelry hanging.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13164693/png-white-background-christmas-treeView licenseChristmas eve party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722505/christmas-eve-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGolden christmas baubles chandelier jewelry hanging.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13145402/photo-image-white-background-christmas-treeView license