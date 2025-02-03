Edit ImageCropSasiSaveSaveEdit Imagewhite backgroundbackgroundchristmas backgroundschristmasleafplantgolden ribbonpatternGold ribbon, Christmas background designMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGolden star shape mockup png element, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808394/golden-star-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-geometric-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919940/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseChristmas party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920915/christmas-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919938/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseSquare gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971576/square-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919935/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseHappy holidays Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719605/happy-holidays-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background for bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919937/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-for-bannerView licenseChristmas drinks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543239/christmas-drinks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolden shimmering Christmas ornament collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231540/minimal-christmas-ornament-backgroundView licenseSeason's greetings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543227/seasons-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStar ornaments jewelry white background celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12755542/photo-image-white-background-christmasView licenseChristmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775781/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGolden Christmas ornaments on a white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231371/minimal-christmas-ornament-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925801/festive-christmas-tree-sticker-editable-designView licenseGolden Christmas ornaments on a white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231587/minimal-christmas-ornament-backgroundView licenseChristmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775438/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard mockups with baubles on white marble backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036733/christmas-ornaments-template-psdView licenseChristmas quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788727/christmas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFestive Christmas ornaments on a red backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231548/christmas-ornaments-and-giftView licenseLeaf gold frame png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971575/leaf-gold-frame-png-element-editable-designView licenseCloseup of a Christmas greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231517/christmas-cookies-and-cardView licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseGold ribbon, Christmas background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919941/gold-ribbon-christmas-background-designView licenseChristmas shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787389/christmas-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeasonal greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324841/premium-photo-image-aerial-announcement-backgroundView licenseGold leaf border background, white textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217227/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView licenseGolden Christmas ornaments on a white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231578/minimal-elegant-christmas-ornamentsView licenseGold leaf border background, white textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217226/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView licenseCloseup of a Christmas greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231520/christmas-cookies-and-cardView licenseLeaf gold frame png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971611/leaf-gold-frame-png-element-editable-designView licenseChristmas ornaments on a blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231249/christmas-flatlay-design-spaceView licenseHexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971590/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseGold ribbons on white marble social templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2325677/premium-photo-image-marble-christmas-background-ribbonView licenseRose gold leaf png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192760/rose-gold-leaf-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseCopper ribbons and gold baubles social templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2325718/premium-photo-image-ribbon-christmas-luxuryView licenseGift voucher blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723132/gift-voucher-blog-banner-templateView licenseFestive baubles and stars framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1231401/modern-minimal-christmas-decorationsView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519437/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseRectangle gold pink bow.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13152140/rectangle-gold-pink-bow-generated-image-rawpixelView license