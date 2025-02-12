rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
pngflowervintage rosetransparent pngroseplantartcircle
Red rose frame, editable botanical round badge
Red rose frame, editable botanical round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831250/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-round-badgeView license
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772466/vector-heart-rose-flowerView license
Pink rose frame, editable floral oval badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831254/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-oval-badgeView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16787888/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705812/vector-heart-rose-flowerView license
Floral round frame, editable collage remix
Floral round frame, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9930949/floral-round-frame-editable-collage-remixView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16787919/vector-heart-rose-flowerView license
Floral oval frame, editable collage remix
Floral oval frame, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9884483/floral-oval-frame-editable-collage-remixView license
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788320/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971566/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930147/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779949/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Flower rose round frame, editable pink vintage illustration
Flower rose round frame, editable pink vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831276/flower-rose-round-frame-editable-pink-vintage-illustrationView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773025/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980169/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView license
Pink rose French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766651/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Red rose frame, editable botanical oval badge
Red rose frame, editable botanical oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831137/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView license
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789773/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Editable floral frame png element, round shape
Editable floral frame png element, round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980166/editable-floral-frame-png-element-round-shapeView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773620/vector-heart-rose-flowerView license
Editable floral round frame, collage remix
Editable floral round frame, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9958914/editable-floral-round-frame-collage-remixView license
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779730/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779870/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Editable floral oval frame, collage remix
Editable floral oval frame, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971397/editable-floral-oval-frame-collage-remixView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788224/vector-rose-flower-plantView license
Floral oval frame png element, editable geometric shape
Floral oval frame png element, editable geometric shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980060/floral-oval-frame-png-element-editable-geometric-shapeView license
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904625/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927574/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
Rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105463/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919965/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
Rose border, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105368/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927505/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Editable brown grid background, gold rose border, remixed by rawpixel
Editable brown grid background, gold rose border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692915/editable-brown-grid-background-gold-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912435/image-rose-flower-plantView license
Floral frame png element, editable round shape
Floral frame png element, editable round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980110/floral-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView license
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912438/image-rose-heart-flowerView license