Edit ImageCropNui4SaveSaveEdit Imagepngflowervintage rosetransparent pngroseplantartcirclePNG Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4200 x 4200 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarRed rose frame, editable botanical round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831250/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-round-badgeView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772466/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licensePink rose frame, editable floral oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831254/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-oval-badgeView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16787888/vector-rose-flower-plantView licensePink rose frame, editable floral round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705812/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseFloral round frame, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9930949/floral-round-frame-editable-collage-remixView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16787919/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseFloral oval frame, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9884483/floral-oval-frame-editable-collage-remixView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788320/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable round gold frame, flower collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971566/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930147/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable red rose border, Art Nouveau green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779949/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlower rose round frame, editable pink vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831276/flower-rose-round-frame-editable-pink-vintage-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773025/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFloral gold frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980169/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licensePink rose French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766651/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseRed rose frame, editable botanical oval badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831137/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789773/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable floral frame png element, round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980166/editable-floral-frame-png-element-round-shapeView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773620/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseEditable floral round frame, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9958914/editable-floral-round-frame-collage-remixView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779730/vector-rose-flower-plantView licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779870/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable floral oval frame, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971397/editable-floral-oval-frame-collage-remixView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16788224/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFloral oval frame png element, editable geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980060/floral-oval-frame-png-element-editable-geometric-shapeView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904625/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseArt Nouveau red rose border, editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927574/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseRose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105463/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919965/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseRose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105368/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927505/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable brown grid background, gold rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692915/editable-brown-grid-background-gold-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912435/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseFloral frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980110/floral-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licensePink rose, vintage French flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912438/image-rose-heart-flowerView license