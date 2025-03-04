rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Narayana (Vishnu) Mounting Garuda with Lakshmi
Save
Edit Image
hindu godramavishnuravanalakshmigarudachaosvintage playing cards
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266639/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-angelFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.
Vishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964449/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951730/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi seated on a lotus being attended by Garuda, Hanuman and female attendants, and hailed by elephants.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi seated on a lotus being attended by Garuda, Hanuman and female attendants, and hailed by elephants.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968839/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951011/image-angel-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Garuda carrying Vishnu and Lakshmi. Gouache drawing.
Garuda carrying Vishnu and Lakshmi. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952154/garuda-carrying-vishnu-and-lakshmi-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969396/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template
Hinduism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView license
Page 124: Lakshmi on her mount Garuda coming across an enthroned Ganesha with his rat. Gouache drawing.
Page 124: Lakshmi on her mount Garuda coming across an enthroned Ganesha with his rat. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952621/image-dragon-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Manuscript Cover with Vishnu Flanked by Lakshmi and Sarasvati
Manuscript Cover with Vishnu Flanked by Lakshmi and Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307217/manuscript-cover-with-vishnu-flanked-lakshmi-and-sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
The Monkeys and Bears Fight Ravana and His Demons (verso), from a Romance of Chandrabhanu and Lavanyavati of Upendra Bhanja…
The Monkeys and Bears Fight Ravana and His Demons (verso), from a Romance of Chandrabhanu and Lavanyavati of Upendra Bhanja…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697539/photo-image-leaf-tree-bookFree Image from public domain license
Diwali wishes Instagram post template
Diwali wishes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544470/diwali-wishes-instagram-post-templateView license
Vishnu fighting with the conch shell demon with Kurma's help. Gouache drawing.
Vishnu fighting with the conch shell demon with Kurma's help. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969027/vishnu-fighting-with-the-conch-shell-demon-with-kurmas-help-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437029/hinduism-and-its-gods-poster-templateView license
Vishnu as Matsya, the fish incarnation fighting a demon. Gouache drawing.
Vishnu as Matsya, the fish incarnation fighting a demon. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958626/vishnu-matsya-the-fish-incarnation-fighting-demon-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Bible quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Bible quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685785/bible-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778524/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu in his incarnation as Ramachandra (blue figure) in battle with Ravana, the demon king of Lanka together with his…
Vishnu in his incarnation as Ramachandra (blue figure) in battle with Ravana, the demon king of Lanka together with his…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964399/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Vishnu as Keshava
Standing Vishnu as Keshava
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819996/standing-vishnu-keshavaFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu
Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698148/vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738445/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Durga slaying the Buffalo demon depicted on a stand and surmounted on a torana decorated with smaller figures of demon kings…
Durga slaying the Buffalo demon depicted on a stand and surmounted on a torana decorated with smaller figures of demon kings…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971403/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust Instagram post template
In God we trust Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050750/god-trust-instagram-post-templateView license
Durga slaying the Buffalo demon surrounded by deities on a stand within a torana. Coloured transfer lithograph.
Durga slaying the Buffalo demon surrounded by deities on a stand within a torana. Coloured transfer lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964295/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14555162/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
The Awakening of Kumbhakarna in the Golden City of Lanka", Folio from a Ramayana
The Awakening of Kumbhakarna in the Golden City of Lanka", Folio from a Ramayana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613104/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Happy Navratri poster template
Happy Navratri poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780017/happy-navratri-poster-templateView license