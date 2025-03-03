Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintpopesaint francisant vintage illustrationvintage mexicoluispope francismexicoSaint Francis before Pope Honorius III (San Francisco ante el Papa Honorio III) by Luis BerruecoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 815 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7549 x 5124 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Francis preaching before Pope Honorius III. Chromolithograph after Giotto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951261/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932796/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology predictions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935525/astrology-predictions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923175/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstrological magic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935579/astrological-magic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929282/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922502/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, March-April (Los doce meses del ano, marzo-abril) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923651/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793641/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798704/vintage-book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGo outside & explore quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730168/outside-explore-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Bernward of Hildesheimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260606/saint-bernward-hildesheimFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licensePope Gregory XVI Visiting the Church of San Benedetto at Subiacohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030204/pope-gregory-xvi-visiting-the-church-san-benedetto-subiacoFree Image from public domain licenseMake magic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732467/make-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSt. patrick's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118118/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView licenseVirgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de Estradahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798565/photo-image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828039/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWish you were here quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730170/wish-you-were-here-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi given permission by Pope Innocent III to preach to the people. Engraving, 16--.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016854/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary, Queen of Scotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191798/mary-queen-scotsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401186/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923582/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license