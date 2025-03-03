rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Francis before Pope Honorius III (San Francisco ante el Papa Honorio III) by Luis Berrueco
Save
Edit Image
saintpopesaint francisant vintage illustrationvintage mexicoluispope francismexico
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Francis preaching before Pope Honorius III. Chromolithograph after Giotto.
Saint Francis preaching before Pope Honorius III. Chromolithograph after Giotto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951261/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932796/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Astrology predictions poster template, editable text and design
Astrology predictions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935525/astrology-predictions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…
Saint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923175/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astrological magic poster template, editable text and design
Astrological magic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935579/astrological-magic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilera
The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template, editable text and design
Art expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929282/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922502/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, March-April (Los doce meses del ano, marzo-abril) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, March-April (Los doce meses del ano, marzo-abril) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923651/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793641/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale poster template, editable text and design
Vintage book sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798704/vintage-book-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Go outside & explore quote Instagram post template
Go outside & explore quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730168/outside-explore-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Bernward of Hildesheim
Saint Bernward of Hildesheim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260606/saint-bernward-hildesheimFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Cinco de Mayo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Pope Gregory XVI Visiting the Church of San Benedetto at Subiaco
Pope Gregory XVI Visiting the Church of San Benedetto at Subiaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030204/pope-gregory-xvi-visiting-the-church-san-benedetto-subiacoFree Image from public domain license
Make magic Instagram post template, editable text
Make magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732467/make-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11
Detail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
St. patrick's day poster template
St. patrick's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118118/st-patricks-day-poster-templateView license
Virgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de Estrada
Virgin of the Rosary (Virgen del Rosario) by Unidentified sculptor and Polychromed by Felipe de Estrada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798565/photo-image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828039/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wish you were here quote Instagram post template
Wish you were here quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730170/wish-you-were-here-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Francis of Assisi given permission by Pope Innocent III to preach to the people. Engraving, 16--.
Saint Francis of Assisi given permission by Pope Innocent III to preach to the people. Engraving, 16--.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016854/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary, Queen of Scots
Mary, Queen of Scots
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191798/mary-queen-scotsFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable design
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401186/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923582/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license