Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagehannah borger overbeckhannah overbeckdrawing tulip tree flowerflower illustrationpaintingflowerpublic domain watercolour flowersarts and crafts movementTulip Tree by Hannah Borger OverbeckOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5941 x 4480 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5941 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower shop logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13343272/flower-shop-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseYellow Flower with Border (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 