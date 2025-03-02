rawpixel
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
Kimono Instagram post template
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, from the series "Courtesans of the Five Festivals (Yukun gosekku)" by Kitagawa…
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Ginjuro's Wife Oyumi from the Play "Whirlpools of Awa" (Awa no naruto, Ginjuro nyobo Oyumi), from the series "Bamboo Nodes…
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
The Courtesan Umegawa and Chubei from the Courier Service (Umegawa, Chubei) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seiro niwaka zensei asobi: Hana no mitsugi sorou tebyoshi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Hour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Komurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Tomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
The Poet Sojo Henjo, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
