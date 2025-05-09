Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehindudemonhindu goddessdevi artworkpublic domain paintinghindu artwork public domain artdeviancientThe Hindu Goddess Devi Slaying the Demon Nishumbha, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the GoddessOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5351 x 3875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseThe Emergence of Kaushiki, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932490/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseThe Goddess Ambika Leading the Eight Mother Goddesses in Battle Against the Demon Raktabija, Folio from a Devimahatmya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShri Durga goddess poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView licenseThe Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018106/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseThe Gods Adoring Durga after Her Defeat of a Demon, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931680/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseDurga Fighting Titans, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037771/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndra Fighting Mahishasura (Recto), Vishnu Fighting Madhu and Kaitabha (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038340/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDurga puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView licenseVaishnavi and Varahi Fighting Asuras (Recto), Kumari Fighting Asuras (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038391/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDevi Durga seated on a tiger, along with two other goddesses, prepares to battle the five demons. Gouache painting by an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968715/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458512/hindu-deities-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVishnu Vanquishing the Demons Madhu and Kaitabha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018108/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458526/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Tantric Form of the Hindu Goddess Kali (Recto), Horse (Verso), Folio from a Book of Iconographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873863/hindu-deities-blog-banner-templateView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLuxurious photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425909/luxurious-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble picture: Durga slaying the buffalo demon, Shri Deri; Shri Dattatreya with a cow, two worshippers and dog. Transfer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997347/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license