Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetemple clothpublic domain pattern fabric paintingminerals public domainphysicianfacefabricpatternpersonThe Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial AssemblyOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4483 x 5877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric face mask mockup, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977763/editable-fabric-face-mask-mockup-floral-designView licenseSakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932528/sakyasri-and-the-lostsawa-trophuFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseFabric face mask mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332986/fabric-face-mask-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFabric face mask editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331855/fabric-face-mask-editable-mockupView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseChildish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663846/childish-zombie-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseArhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable denim pants mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20349965/customizable-denim-pants-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931677/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView licenseThe Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNaturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseShaiva Shrines in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400696/imageView licenseKunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964912/family-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038127/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038676/buddha-shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hindu Godess Indrani (a); The Hindu Goddess Brahmani (b)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseActive style, fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062180/active-style-fashion-poster-templateView licenseKhadgayoginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBaby clothes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612161/baby-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePadma Dorje (1128-88) as a Mahasiddha (Great Adept) and Lamashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463868/womens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMandala of Vasudharahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037783/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrivals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463969/new-arrivals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Jina Buddha Ratnasambhavahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923027/the-jina-buddha-ratnasambhavaFree Image from public domain licenseBook drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseThree Mother Goddesses (Matrikas): Mahalakshmi Flanked by Chamunda (left) and Kaumari (right)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license