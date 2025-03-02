Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingsaint sebastiansebastiano riccivenicevintage illustrationgabrielsaint gabrielarchangel gabrielGlory of the Virgin with the Archangel Gabriel and Saints Eusebius, Roch, and Sebastian by Sebastiano RicciOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 683 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4323 x 7600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPraying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with Angels by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185295/the-holy-family-with-angels-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Bacchanal by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932040/bacchanal-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePharisees bring a woman accused of adultery before Christ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651791/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePope Gregory the Great and Saint Vitale Interceding for the Souls in Purgatory by Francesco Fontebasso and Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Last Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136216/the-last-supperFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePope Saint Gregory I Frees the Souls from Purgatory with His Prayershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157701/pope-saint-gregory-frees-the-souls-from-purgatory-with-his-prayersFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFigure Studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208162/figure-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseClassical Scene with Offering by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284590/classical-scene-with-offering-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAllegory with Figures of Hope, Time, and Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208164/allegory-with-figures-hope-time-and-deathFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795166/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies for an Education of the Virgin: Saint Anne Teaching the Virgin to Readhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8208161/studies-for-education-the-virgin-saint-anne-teaching-the-virgin-readFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeven Male Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203676/seven-male-headsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Last Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133397/the-last-supperFree Image from public domain licenseVenice travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893944/venice-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist and the Woman Taken in Adultery by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630996/christ-and-the-woman-taken-adultery-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893943/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for "An Apotheosis of a Saint" (for San Bernardino dei Morti, Milan) by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698230/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Continence of Scipio by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962301/the-continence-scipio-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Glory of Saint Philippe Neri by Giovanni Camillo Sagrestanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923318/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseToo hot to handle Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875251/too-hot-handle-facebook-story-templateView licenseLandscape with Classical Ruins and Figures by Marco Ricci and Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263157/landscape-with-classical-ruins-and-figures-marco-ricci-and-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLandscape with Hermit, Pilgrim and Peasant Woman (1690 - 1740) by Antonio Francesco Peruzzini, Sebastiano Ricci and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744053/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licensePeople at park editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe Emperor Heraclius Carrying the Cross by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license