Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrations pussy willowgingerwillowginger rootjapanese woodblockvintage illustrationpaperwoodPussy Willow and Ginger Root Still Life by Harada KeigakuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4478 x 3199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCamellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931733/camellias-snow-nakamura-hochuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattledore with Image of Hotei by Kōunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932304/battledore-with-image-hotei-kounFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseReturning Sails at Yabase by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931986/returning-sails-yabase-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Coast in Tsushima Province by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931989/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUraga in Sagami Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931392/uraga-sagami-province-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseThe Riverbank at Sukiya in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299030/the-riverbank-sukiya-the-eastern-capital-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseRyōgoku Bridge and the Great Riverbank by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299156/ryogoku-bridge-and-the-great-riverbank-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMiya by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931420/miya-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensePoetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCamellia by Yabu Chōsuihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932063/camellia-yabu-chosuiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseDividing Pool at Mitsumata by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932248/dividing-pool-mitsumata-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licensePortrait of an Actor by Utagawa Kunimune Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931268/portrait-actor-utagawa-kunimuneFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido: Hiratsuka by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706237/the-fifty-three-stations-the-tokaido-hiratsuka-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseNightingale on a willow branch. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638092/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Reading at a Table by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922642/woman-reading-table-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePotted Sago Palm, Plum and Adonis Plants, with Copper and Silver Ingots by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932255/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseIn the Mountains of Izu Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932134/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Bridge Tsūtenkyō, Kyoto by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931681/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNō mask and a hand drum. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638149/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSquash Vine by Ueda Kōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931610/squash-vine-ueda-kochuFree Image from public domain license