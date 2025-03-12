Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehanumanramayanaramaminiature paintingminiature artrama sita paintingsitalizardHanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 613 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7709 x 3936 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseHanuman kneeling with tail encircling Rama and Sita in bed, while several monkeys circle around Ravana. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969884/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism religion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView licenseRama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBharata Shoots at Hanuman as He Flies Over with the Medicinal Herbs (recto), Hanuman Lands with the Medicinal Herbs (verso)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037722/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSita in the Forest Grove (left); Rama and Lakshmana Stricken (right), Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923729/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHapppy Songkran poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140397/happpy-songkran-poster-templateView licenseThe Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018202/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140387/visit-thailand-poster-templateView licenseRama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseRama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494990/visit-thailand-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038077/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama fighting his twin sons with support from Hanuman. Coloured transfer lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962639/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePage 158: Rama and Sita enthroned with Hanuman, Laksmana and others in attendance. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961878/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932786/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494989/visit-thailand-blog-banner-templateView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932607/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494991/visit-thailand-facebook-story-templateView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561651/world-art-poster-templateView licenseA Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manoharhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWild lizard background, African safari digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044730/wild-lizard-background-african-safari-digital-paintView licenseHanuman before Rama and Sita and attendant. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954489/hanuman-before-rama-and-sita-and-attendant-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseRama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793793/online-art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEpisodes in the Panchavati Forest, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChameleon pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716305/chameleon-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBirth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDragon and rainbow fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663742/dragon-and-rainbow-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Simian Generals in Procession, Scene from the Story of the Burning of Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038034/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license