Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageangelvintage illustration public domainresurrectiontriptychgold framevintage illustrationpeter paul rubenschrist tombThe Snyders Triptych by Jan Boeckhorst AntwerpOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 701 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7556 x 4412 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEaster party invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443794/easter-party-invitation-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Family with Elizabeth and the infant Saint John the Baptist, the Virgin nursing the infant Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220672/image-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049676/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseThe Glorification of the Eucharist by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185336/the-glorification-the-eucharistFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058399/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseDe Hemelvaarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9496037/hemelvaartFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443964/easter-day-poster-templateView licenseSaint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459800/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licensePfullendorf Altarpiece: Annunciation, Visitation, Nativity, Death of the Virgin, ca. 1497 – 1503 by master of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980480/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768403/easter-egg-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross, with the Crucifixion; The Resurrection, with the Pilgrims of Emmaus by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086819/image-resurrection-gerard-david-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14415788/easter-egg-poster-templateView licenseReproductive Print of the Miracles of St. Francis Xavier Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227327/reproductive-print-the-miracles-st-francis-xavier-altarpieceFree Image from public domain licenseEaster party invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407823/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Triumph of Bacchushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219712/the-triumph-bacchusFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945122/easter-egg-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene in ecstasy, supported by two angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222284/saint-mary-magdalene-ecstasy-supported-two-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762348/good-friday-instagram-post-templateView licenseArchangel Gabriel; The Virgin Annunciate by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612543/archangel-gabriel-the-virgin-annunciate-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945124/easter-egg-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Lawrence at the Stakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218937/saint-lawrence-the-stakeFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945123/easter-egg-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Return from War: Mars Disarmed by Venushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119279/the-return-from-war-mars-disarmed-venusFree Image from public domain licenseEaster giveaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510874/easter-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Teresa of Avila interceding for Bernardino de Mendozahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217154/saint-teresa-avila-interceding-for-bernardino-mendozaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster giveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510876/easter-giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresentation in the Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8253356/presentation-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058841/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Vision of Saint Francis, kneeling at right, receiving the Christ child from the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225680/image-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472570/easter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Annunciation by Jan Boeckhorst Antwerphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932219/the-annunciation-jan-boeckhorst-antwerpFree Image from public domain licenseEaster giveaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510877/easter-giveaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElisha and Elijah's Chariot of Fire by Jan Saenredam, Jan Saenredam and Abraham Bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709989/image-fire-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443008/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Bartholomew, Catherine of Alexandria, and Paul, and (below) the Nativity;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328942/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseEaster brunch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826741/easter-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the Mount of Olives with Three Apostles; Saints Stephen and Lawrence by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265753/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058457/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Christopher carrying the Christ child across a stream, another man holding a lantern at left on the riverbankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220179/image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license