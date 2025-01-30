rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mandala of the Buddhist Deity Chakrasamvara
Save
Edit Image
mandalapublic domainastrologybuddhist art illustrationsprayer rugcircle ornamentastrology patternvintage
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Mandala of Vasudhara
Mandala of Vasudhara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922879/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Mandala of Amoghapasha Lokeshvara
Mandala of Amoghapasha Lokeshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038343/mandala-amoghapasha-lokeshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Buddhist Deities Chakrasamvara and Vajravarahi
The Buddhist Deities Chakrasamvara and Vajravarahi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923444/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView license
Three Mandalas
Three Mandalas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018164/three-mandalasFree Image from public domain license
Peace within poster template
Peace within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView license
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mandala of Vishnu
Mandala of Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498948/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564248/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Mandala of Vasudhara
Mandala of Vasudhara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037783/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508067/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView license
Buddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Buddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038676/buddha-shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552149/png-alphonse-mucha-architecture-artView license
The Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava
The Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923027/the-jina-buddha-ratnasambhavaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template
Praying Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460146/praying-instagram-post-templateView license
Shakyamuni with the Thirty-Five Buddhas of the Confession of Sins and the Eighteen Arhats
Shakyamuni with the Thirty-Five Buddhas of the Confession of Sins and the Eighteen Arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038370/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508623/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Previous Birth Stories of the Buddha
Previous Birth Stories of the Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018115/previous-birth-stories-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView license
Khadgayogini
Khadgayogini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
The Life of Milarepa (1040-1123)
The Life of Milarepa (1040-1123)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018133/the-life-milarepa-1040-1123Free Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)
Mahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018022/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Portrait of Two Taklung Lamas
Portrait of Two Taklung Lamas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931902/portrait-two-taklung-lamasFree Image from public domain license
Salon des Cent background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Salon des Cent background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499147/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView license
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license