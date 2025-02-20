Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese public domainchinese lionnishimurajapanese calligraphymaps public domainjapanese artjapanese patternschinese ink paintingChinese Lion, Peonies and Rock by Nishimura ShigenagaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 588 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 7010 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 7010 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseDescending Geese at Katada (Katada no rakugan), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953930/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseDeath of the Buddha by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931834/death-the-buddha-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYokihi (Chinese: Yang Guifei) with attendant by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701259/yokihi-chinese-yang-guifei-with-attendant-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan Riding a Carp (parody of the Daoist Immortal Kinko [Chinese: Qin Gao]) by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947188/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo and Tiger by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948410/bamboo-and-tiger-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954808/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953952/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn Moon at Ishiyama (Ishiyama no aki no tsuki), No. 8 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950229/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseWoman Holding Kimono with Mt. Fuji above by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030910/woman-holding-kimono-with-mt-fuji-above-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseLandscape with Heron and Boat by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701304/landscape-with-heron-and-boat-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseEvening Glow at Seta (Seta no sekisho), No. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953228/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year wish Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921888/new-year-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEvening Glow at Nojima (Nojima no sekisho), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Kanazawa (Kanazawa hakkei)" by Nishimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955094/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Overgrowth of Weeds, No. 15 from the series "Genji in Fifty-four Sheets (Genji gojuyonmai no uchi)" by Nishimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050163/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906202/new-year-greeting-instagram-story-templateView licenseBeauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950414/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOiso no Tora and Shosho Playing Instruments by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952682/oiso-tora-and-shosho-playing-instruments-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725579/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-templateView licenseEagle and Monkey by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950325/eagle-and-monkey-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117337/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseKomachi at Sekidera (Sekidera Komachi), No. 5 from the series "Seven Komachi (Nana Komachi)" by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951145/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685169/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Pheasant (Hakkan) by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020791/silver-pheasant-hakkan-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseServing tea under a willow tree by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951234/serving-tea-under-willow-tree-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licensesunago-zuri. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655844/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license