rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chinese Lion, Peonies and Rock by Nishimura Shigenaga
Save
Edit Image
chinese public domainchinese lionnishimurajapanese calligraphymaps public domainjapanese artjapanese patternschinese ink painting
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView license
Descending Geese at Katada (Katada no rakugan), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Descending Geese at Katada (Katada no rakugan), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953930/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition poster template
Chinese art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Death of the Buddha by Nishimura Shigenaga
Death of the Buddha by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931834/death-the-buddha-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yokihi (Chinese: Yang Guifei) with attendant by Nishimura Shigenaga
Yokihi (Chinese: Yang Guifei) with attendant by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701259/yokihi-chinese-yang-guifei-with-attendant-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Courtesan Riding a Carp (parody of the Daoist Immortal Kinko [Chinese: Qin Gao]) by Nishimura Shigenaga
Courtesan Riding a Carp (parody of the Daoist Immortal Kinko [Chinese: Qin Gao]) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947188/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bamboo and Tiger by Nishimura Shigenaga
Bamboo and Tiger by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948410/bamboo-and-tiger-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Evening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954808/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Evening Snow on Mt. Hira (Hira no bosetsu), No. 6 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953952/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Autumn Moon at Ishiyama (Ishiyama no aki no tsuki), No. 8 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Autumn Moon at Ishiyama (Ishiyama no aki no tsuki), No. 8 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950229/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Woman Holding Kimono with Mt. Fuji above by Nishimura Shigenaga
Woman Holding Kimono with Mt. Fuji above by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030910/woman-holding-kimono-with-mt-fuji-above-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Landscape with Heron and Boat by Nishimura Shigenaga
Landscape with Heron and Boat by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701304/landscape-with-heron-and-boat-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting poster template
New Year greeting poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView license
Evening Glow at Seta (Seta no sekisho), No. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Evening Glow at Seta (Seta no sekisho), No. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Omi" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953228/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921888/new-year-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Evening Glow at Nojima (Nojima no sekisho), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Kanazawa (Kanazawa hakkei)" by Nishimura…
Evening Glow at Nojima (Nojima no sekisho), No. 7 from the series "Eight Views of Kanazawa (Kanazawa hakkei)" by Nishimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955094/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
The Overgrowth of Weeds, No. 15 from the series "Genji in Fifty-four Sheets (Genji gojuyonmai no uchi)" by Nishimura…
The Overgrowth of Weeds, No. 15 from the series "Genji in Fifty-four Sheets (Genji gojuyonmai no uchi)" by Nishimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050163/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting Instagram story template
New Year greeting Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906202/new-year-greeting-instagram-story-templateView license
Beauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenaga
Beauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950414/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oiso no Tora and Shosho Playing Instruments by Nishimura Shigenaga
Oiso no Tora and Shosho Playing Instruments by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952682/oiso-tora-and-shosho-playing-instruments-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting Instagram post template
New Year greeting Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725579/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-templateView license
Eagle and Monkey by Nishimura Shigenaga
Eagle and Monkey by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950325/eagle-and-monkey-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117337/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Komachi at Sekidera (Sekidera Komachi), No. 5 from the series "Seven Komachi (Nana Komachi)" by Nishimura Shigenaga
Komachi at Sekidera (Sekidera Komachi), No. 5 from the series "Seven Komachi (Nana Komachi)" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951145/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685169/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Silver Pheasant (Hakkan) by Nishimura Shigenaga
Silver Pheasant (Hakkan) by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020791/silver-pheasant-hakkan-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Serving tea under a willow tree by Nishimura Shigenaga
Serving tea under a willow tree by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951234/serving-tea-under-willow-tree-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
sunago-zuri. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
sunago-zuri. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655844/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license