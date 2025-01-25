rawpixel
Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampieri
Worship session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827505/worship-session-poster-templateView license
Sacred Heart of Jesus with Saint Ignatius of Loyola and Saint Louis Gonzaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761642/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint cecilia, Ignatius Viktorin Raab
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896987/saint-ceciliaFree Image from public domain license
Psalm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762719/psalm-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint John the Baptist Preaching by Mattia Preti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612767/saint-john-the-baptist-preaching-mattia-pretiFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape with Moses and the Burning Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085383/landscape-with-moses-and-the-burning-bushFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504490/sunday-worship-facebook-story-templateView license
The Lamentation by Domenichino (Domenico Zampieri)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613122/the-lamentation-domenichino-domenico-zampieriFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Lamentation by Scipione Pulzone (Il Gaetano)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185322/the-lamentation-scipione-pulzone-il-gaetanoFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint John the Baptist; Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata by Gerard David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613129/saint-john-the-baptist-saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain license
Bible quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630521/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain license
Have faith Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600421/have-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ignatius von Loyola Besessene und Kranke heilend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415279/ignatius-von-loyola-besessene-und-kranke-heilendFree Image from public domain license
Have faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174651/have-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Holy Family with Saint Francis by Giorgio Vasari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018131/holy-family-with-saint-francis-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
God the father on a cloud - fragment of altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899931/image-cloud-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827463/online-bible-poster-templateView license
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
God is love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729615/god-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The martyrdom of Saint Agnes. Pen and ink drawing by F. Rosaspina after D. Zampieri, il Domenichino, 1619-21.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018094/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630217/god-trust-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The Calling of Saint Matthew by Giovanni Battista Caracciolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614057/the-calling-saint-matthew-giovanni-battista-caraccioloFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484963/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630585/prayer-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
The Tears of Saint Peter by Jusepe de Ribera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613176/the-tears-saint-peter-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain license
God is love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476110/god-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The martyrdom of Saint Agnes: she is stabbed, and an angel receives the martyr's palm from Christ for bestowal upon her.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001288/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
The Way to Calvary by Domenichino Domenico Zampieri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263277/the-way-calvary-domenichino-domenico-zampieriFree Image from public domain license
Have faith blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174693/have-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child with Saints by Ludovico Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613100/madonna-and-child-with-saints-ludovico-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484962/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Salvator Mundi by Anton Raphael Mengs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924026/salvator-mundi-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain license