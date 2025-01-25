Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagegodignatiussaint ignatius of loyolaignatius of loyolareligionchristianchristian statuepublic domain religionSaint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino ZampieriOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 711 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4391 x 7412 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4391 x 7412 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827505/worship-session-poster-templateView licenseSacred Heart of Jesus with Saint Ignatius of Loyola and Saint Louis Gonzagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761642/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint cecilia, Ignatius Viktorin Raabhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896987/saint-ceciliaFree Image from public domain licensePsalm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762719/psalm-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint John the Baptist Preaching by Mattia Pretihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612767/saint-john-the-baptist-preaching-mattia-pretiFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with Moses and the Burning Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085383/landscape-with-moses-and-the-burning-bushFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504490/sunday-worship-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Lamentation by Domenichino (Domenico Zampieri)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613122/the-lamentation-domenichino-domenico-zampieriFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lamentation by Scipione Pulzone (Il Gaetano)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185322/the-lamentation-scipione-pulzone-il-gaetanoFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John the Baptist; Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613129/saint-john-the-baptist-saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseBible quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630521/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseAscension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600421/have-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseIgnatius von Loyola Besessene und Kranke heilendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415279/ignatius-von-loyola-besessene-und-kranke-heilendFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174651/have-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHoly Family with Saint Francis by Giorgio Vasarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018131/holy-family-with-saint-francis-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGod the father on a cloud - fragment of altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899931/image-cloud-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827463/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729615/god-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe martyrdom of Saint Agnes. Pen and ink drawing by F. Rosaspina after D. Zampieri, il Domenichino, 1619-21.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018094/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630217/god-trust-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Calling of Saint Matthew by Giovanni Battista Caracciolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614057/the-calling-saint-matthew-giovanni-battista-caraccioloFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484963/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630585/prayer-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Tears of Saint Peter by Jusepe de Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613176/the-tears-saint-peter-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476110/god-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe martyrdom of Saint Agnes: she is stabbed, and an angel receives the martyr's palm from Christ for bestowal upon her.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001288/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseThe Way to Calvary by Domenichino Domenico Zampierihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263277/the-way-calvary-domenichino-domenico-zampieriFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174693/have-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints by Ludovico Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613100/madonna-and-child-with-saints-ludovico-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484962/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSalvator Mundi by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924026/salvator-mundi-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain license