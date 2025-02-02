rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Cremation of Peshwa Madhavrao I (officiated 1761-1772) and the Sati of his Wife Ramabai
Save
Edit Image
hinduganeshaasian elephantganesha paintingpunepeshwamysorefuneral
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Good fortune poster template, editable text and design
Good fortune poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500707/good-fortune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925835/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi poster template
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436429/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-poster-templateView license
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925839/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shri Durga goddess poster template
Shri Durga goddess poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView license
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437029/hinduism-and-its-gods-poster-templateView license
Grief support Facebook post template
Grief support Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828463/grief-support-facebook-post-templateView license
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
Funeral obituary Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712857/funeral-obituary-instagram-story-templateView license
Good fortune poster template, editable text and design
Good fortune poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806343/good-fortune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Durga puja poster template
Durga puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView license
Funeral card blog banner template
Funeral card blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824449/funeral-card-blog-banner-templateView license