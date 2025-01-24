rawpixel
Maharaja Pratap Singh of Rupnagar Fights a Lion by Sita Ram
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Maharaja Ranjit Singh (reigned 1799-1837) by Jagannath
Hindu new year Instagram post template
View of a Mosque and Gateway at Motijhil
Vintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable design
A Hindu Bridegroom's Marriage Procession by Sewak Ram
India Instagram post template
Head of Krishna: cartoon for a mural of the Raslila
Vintage premium gold frame mockup, editable design
A Princess Visiting a Forest Shrine at Night by Mir Kalan Khan
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Black coquette, editable design element set
Maharaja Pratap Singh (Reigned 1778-1803)
Aesthetic Ramadan gold frame on green background editable design, community remix
Lord Cochrane and Captain de Beranger, collaborators in a fraudulent manipulation of the Stock Exchange, playing dice while…
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
Prince at Rest by Miskin
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
Courtier, Folio from The Salim Album by Aqa Riza and Abu l Hasan
Beige mosque frame background, Diwali festival
Dancing Villagers by Pandit Seu
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Prince Chandrahasa Sacrifices Himself at the Temple of Chandika, Folio from a Razmnama (The Book of War) by Kamal
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Raja Amrit Pal (Reigned 1757-1776) of Basohli by Ranjha
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Mother and Child by Bagta
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Portrait of Prince Azam Shah by Mughal
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Maharana Sangram Singh of Mewar and Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh of Amber and Jaipur, Folio from the Amber Album by Kriparam
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Rama fighting his twin sons with support from Hanuman. Coloured transfer lithograph.
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
European Woman Seated on a Terrace Smoking a Venetian-Style Hookah, Folio from an Album Belonging to Nawab Shuja al-Daula…
Beige mandala frame background, Diwali festival
Two Youths Engaged in a Discussion by Manohar
