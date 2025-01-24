Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagerococorococo public domainfrancois boucherbouchertapestryfrancerococo patternnatural fabricThe Rape of Europa by Francois BoucherOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1001 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3129 x 2611 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3129 x 2611 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Collation from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851340/the-collation-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseVertumnus and Pomona from a set of Scenes from Operashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136362/vertumnus-and-pomona-from-set-scenes-from-operasFree Image from public domain licenseCraft festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl Feeding Chickens from the series known as the Enfants de Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130811/girl-feeding-chickens-from-the-series-known-the-enfants-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788450/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Charlatan and the Peep Show from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156723/the-charlatan-and-the-peep-show-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14700132/art-exhibitionView licenseThe Gardener from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156857/the-gardener-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804674/daycare-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Dance from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150969/the-dance-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711004/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseVulcan Presenting Arms for Aeneas to Venus from a set of The Loves of the Godshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139527/vulcan-presenting-arms-for-aeneas-venus-from-set-the-loves-the-godsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788128/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Egg Seller from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156718/the-egg-seller-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseGirls with Grapes from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156739/girls-with-grapes-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tapestry mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8621041/floral-tapestry-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Hunter from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156754/the-hunter-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tapestry mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636957/floral-tapestry-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseThe Parrot from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156717/the-parrot-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe Gypsy Fortune-Teller from a set of the Italian Village Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156813/the-gypsy-fortune-teller-from-set-the-italian-village-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseBoucher's Daughter, Jeanne Elisabeth Victoire Deshayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128127/bouchers-daughter-jeanne-elisabeth-victoire-deshaysFree Image from public domain licenseTapestry banner mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12909937/tapestry-banner-mockup-editable-designView licenseBacchus and Ariadne from a set of The Loves of the Godshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139432/bacchus-and-ariadne-from-set-the-loves-the-godsFree Image from public domain licensePerfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686319/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoreas and Orithyia from a set of scenes from Ovid's Metamorphoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200830/boreas-and-orithyia-from-set-scenes-from-ovids-metamorphosesFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Continence of Bayard from a set of The History of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103916/the-continence-bayard-from-set-the-history-franceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSully at the Feet of Henri IV from a set of The History of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103973/sully-the-feet-henri-from-set-the-history-franceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Worship of Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127278/the-worship-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRocaille cartouches with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159417/rocaille-cartouches-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRocaille cartouches with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158482/rocaille-cartouches-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license