book cover
old book cover
public domain book cover
kitagawa utamaro
vintage book cover
insects public domain japanese
cover
japanese artwork
Picture Book of Selected Insects by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
TIFF
Low Resolution 1200 x 809 px
High Resolution (HD) 2918 x 1967 px | 300 dpi
High Resolution (HD) 2918 x 1967 px | 300 dpi 