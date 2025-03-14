rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Picture Book of Selected Insects by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
book coverold book coverpublic domain book coverkitagawa utamarovintage book coverinsects public domain japanesecoverjapanese artwork
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923739/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Picture Book of Selected Insects: Brocade cover by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture Book of Selected Insects: Brocade cover by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932806/image-background-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931253/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
colored cover. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
colored cover. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653099/image-books-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638563/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638562/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Poet Sojo Henjo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Poet Sojo Henjo by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922742/poet-sojo-henjo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Enjoying the Cool in a Garden by Kitagawa Utamaro
Enjoying the Cool in a Garden by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313020/enjoying-the-cool-garden-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853176/explore-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Preparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamaro
Preparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923438/preparing-raw-fish-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638597/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel blog banner template, customizable design
Summer travel blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713061/summer-travel-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923745/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly blog banner template
Butterfly blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288236/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView license
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia blog banner template, editable text
Taste asia blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578639/taste-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932767/picture-the-middle-class-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638572/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Making a Flower Arrangement. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Woman Making a Flower Arrangement. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638584/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Messenger with a Letter, from the series “Elegant Five-Needled Pine” by Kitagawa Utamaro
Messenger with a Letter, from the series “Elegant Five-Needled Pine” by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883367/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license