Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagedivina pastoratortoiseshellshepherdesspublic domain sheep paintingvintage sheepmiguel cabreraanimalfaceThe Divine Shepherdess (La Divina Pastora) by Miguel CabreraOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5390 x 7061 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView license6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De español y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932962/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542143/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseMorisca Woman and Albino Girl (Morisca y albina) by Miguel Cabrera or Juan Patricio Morlete Ruizhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922771/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De espanol y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrera. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126518/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSaint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922788/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542147/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibíahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602735/cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visitation and the Birth of Saint John the Baptist (La visitación y el nacimiento de san Juan Bautista) by Nicolás…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932543/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933047/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Kings with Viceroy Pedro de Castro y Figueroa, Duke of La Conquista (La adoración de los reyes con el…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126505/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602876/cosmetics-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFriar’s Badge with the Nativity (Medallón de fraile con la Natividad) by José de Páezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932818/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseFriar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038628/astrology-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Nicolás Enríquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAries season Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038403/aries-season-facebook-post-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933039/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600038/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy soul quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114354/happy-soul-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126512/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932658/image-cloud-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseCamping gear vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803923/camping-gear-vintage-logo-templateView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license