Mandala of Vasudhara
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Three Mandalas
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mandala of the Buddhist Deity Chakrasamvara
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mandala of Amoghapasha Lokeshvara
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mandala of Vasudhara
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mandala of Vishnu
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Commemoration Thangka for Bhimaratha Rite
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Khadgayogini
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Taras
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assembly
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Jina Buddha Ratnasambhava
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngor
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Buddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Scenes
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophu
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Offerings to Mahakala
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Mahasiddha (Great Adept) Vanaratna (1384-1468) Receiving Abhishekha (Initiation) from Sita Tara (White Tara)
Round rug mockup, carpet home decor
The Hindu Godess Indrani (a); The Hindu Goddess Brahmani (b)
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Yama and Yami
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
The Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)
