rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Odalisque by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Save
Edit Image
ingresgold framejean auguste dominique ingresframepicture frameportrait paintingvintage frameportrait woman
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Odalisque viewed from behind, after Ingres
Odalisque viewed from behind, after Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8366089/odalisque-viewed-from-behind-after-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
Madame Jacques-Louis Leblanc (Françoise Poncelle, 1788–1839)
Madame Jacques-Louis Leblanc (Françoise Poncelle, 1788–1839)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613271/image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Edmond Cavé (Marie-Élisabeth Blavot, born 1810) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Madame Edmond Cavé (Marie-Élisabeth Blavot, born 1810) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184771/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of a Seated Nude Male
Study of a Seated Nude Male
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100283/study-seated-nude-maleFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, Christmas design
Photo frame mockup, Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418376/photo-frame-mockup-christmas-designView license
Study of Figures
Study of Figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100872/study-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Granger, after Ingres
Madame Granger, after Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983337/madame-granger-after-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552062/png-architecture-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of Thomas Church by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Portrait of Thomas Church by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317806/portrait-thomas-church-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of a Nymph from the Fountain of the Innocents, after Jean Goujon by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Study of a Nymph from the Fountain of the Innocents, after Jean Goujon by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018041/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057508/the-death-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait png, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588880/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-png-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oedipus and the Sphinx, after Ingres
Oedipus and the Sphinx, after Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983892/oedipus-and-the-sphinx-after-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView license
The Virgin Adoring the Host by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
The Virgin Adoring the Host by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185211/the-virgin-adoring-the-hostFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540490/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Ferdinand-Philippe, duc d'Orléans
Ferdinand-Philippe, duc d'Orléans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030346/ferdinand-philippe-duc-dorleansFree Image from public domain license
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
Round picture png frame mockup element, gold vintage editable design with The Balcony, Yokohama painting. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799740/png-art-artwork-canvasView license
Bust of a Gypsy Girl
Bust of a Gypsy Girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058321/bust-gypsy-girlFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713013/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061971/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame mockup , vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold frame mockup , vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162213/gold-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tu Marcellus Eris
Tu Marcellus Eris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038576/marcellus-erisFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)
Jacques-Louis Leblanc (1774–1846)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613258/jacques-louis-leblanc-1774-1846Free Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Rehearsal Onstage remixed by rawpixel
Vintage picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Rehearsal Onstage remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760656/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Nude Figures for L'Âge d'Or, Château de Dampierre
Nude Figures for L'Âge d'Or, Château de Dampierre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102999/nude-figures-for-lage-dor-chateau-dampierreFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Comtesse Turpin de Crissé
Comtesse Turpin de Crissé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100247/comtesse-turpin-crisseFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Joseph-Antoine Moltedo (born 1775)
Joseph-Antoine Moltedo (born 1775)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822927/joseph-antoine-moltedo-born-1775Free Image from public domain license
Vintage premium gold frame mockup, The rehearsal onstage's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage premium gold frame mockup, The rehearsal onstage's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764464/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of a Seated Lady
Portrait of a Seated Lady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061982/portrait-seated-ladyFree Image from public domain license