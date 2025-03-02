Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageman portraitpublic domain oil paintingpublic domainshoe paintingvintageitalychairportrait oil paintingPortrait of Sir Wyndham Knatchbull-Wyndham by Pompeo BatoniOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5106 x 7331 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Man by Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184809/portrait-young-man-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John Woodyeare. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651377/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Hugh, Earl Percy by Valentine Green and Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291659/portrait-hugh-earl-percy-valentine-green-and-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseDiana and Cupid by Pompeo Batoni (Italian, Lucca 1708–1787 Rome)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085355/diana-and-cupid-pompeo-batoni-italian-lucca-1708andndash1787-romeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseAllegory in Honor of Pope Benedict XIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150572/allegory-honor-pope-benedict-xivFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree Nude Male Figures; Study of the Right Hand of the Figure on the Lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329863/image-hand-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Death of Mark Antony with Cleopatra at lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119198/the-death-mark-antony-with-cleopatra-leftFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView licenseBust-Length Study of a Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167136/bust-length-study-childFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103962/mens-apparel-poster-templateView license1756 - Benedict XIV Presenting Ex Omnibus to Choiseul.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651912/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Prince Abbondio Rezzonico as Senator of Rome (ca. 1765 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Pompeo Girolamo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John Talbot, later 1st Earl Talbot by Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264483/portrait-john-talbot-later-1st-earl-talbot-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joseph Henry of Straffan (ca.1750-1755 (Baroque)) by Pompeo Girolamo Batoni and Workshop of Pompeo Girolamo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136659/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTime Unveiling Truth by Pompeo Girolamo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962089/time-unveiling-truth-pompeo-girolamo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fall of Simon Magus by Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705517/the-fall-simon-magus-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseItalian business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934934/italian-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseJames Caulfeild, fourth Viscount Charlemont (Later first Earl of Charlemont)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9090860/james-caulfeild-fourth-viscount-charlemont-later-first-earl-charlemontFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774780/mens-apparel-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy for "Antiochus and Stratonice" by Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718482/study-for-antiochus-and-stratonice-pompeo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseItalian business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921730/italian-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseSaint Andrew by Pompeo Girolamo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962914/saint-andrew-pompeo-girolamo-batoniFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Weddell by Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491002/william-weddellFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Graham, Baron Lynedochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9091694/thomas-graham-baron-lynedochFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cardinal Prospero Colonna di Sciarra (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Pompeo Girolamo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136670/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license