Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage nauticalaeneidcartoonfacepersonartvintagepublic domainPlaque with Naval Games in Honor of Anchises by The Master of the AeneidOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1066 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4085 x 4597 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque with Scene of the Discovery of the Murder of Polydorus by The Master of the Aeneidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932690/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque with Scene of Christ Crowned with Thorns by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932337/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePlaque with Scene of Christ Washing the Feet of Peter by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932326/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAeneas Entreats Anchises to Flee from Troy (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Aeneid Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150490/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque with Scene of an Old Woman Narrating the Story of Psyche by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9289070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque Depicting The Trojan Horse from the Aeneid by Master of the Aeneid Serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695890/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque with Scene of the Flagellation by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Fulfillment of the Prophecy of Anchises (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Aeneid Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150469/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter with Scene of the Death of Ananias by Martial Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318774/platter-with-scene-the-death-ananias-martial-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque Depicting a Scene from the Aeneid by Jean II Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661952/plaque-depicting-scene-from-the-aeneid-jean-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque with Scene of the Resurrection by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931804/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque: Nativity and Annunciation to the Shepherds by The Master of the Baltimore and Orléans Triptychshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932464/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAeneas Fleeing Troy with Anchises, Creusa, and Ascanias (Aeneid, Book II)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851852/aeneas-fleeing-troy-with-anchises-creusa-and-ascanias-aeneid-book-iiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Descent of Aeneas into Hell (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Aeneid Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150515/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque: Portrait of the Duchesse de Montpensierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800602/plaque-portrait-the-duchesse-montpensierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmorial Plaquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932691/armorial-plaqueFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653263/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseWar is Declared Against the Trojans (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Aeneid Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150492/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party, Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467542/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Suicide of Dido (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Aeneid Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150512/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseCircular Enamel Plaque with Figure of Ecclesia (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690518/circular-enamel-plaque-with-figure-ecclesiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCalendar Plate for June (Sheepshearing) by Martial Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293577/calendar-plate-for-june-sheepshearing-martial-courteysFree Image from public domain license