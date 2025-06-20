Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageernst ludwig kirchnerline artlinehigh resolution sketchpublic domain modernismvintage illustrationexpressionismwoodcutSummer by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 996 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2703 x 2244 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathers Tossing Reeds by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923544/bathers-tossing-reeds-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932743/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCouple (Paar) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931895/couple-paar-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseStarburst shape mockup png element, editable retro landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804340/starburst-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-retro-landscapeView licenseTwo dancers by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931983/two-dancers-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNudes by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038682/nudes-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993312/winter-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTriumph of Love (Triumph der Liebe) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037933/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912325/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo nude women by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038364/two-nude-women-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993310/winter-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathers in Rocks (Badende in Felsen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038148/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993311/winter-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape in Taunaus by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308386/landscape-taunaus-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357341/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe murderer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932068/the-murderer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357300/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter and Two Women (Der Maler und zwei Frauen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037936/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357320/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dreaming Woman by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309851/the-dreaming-woman-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Scream, mental health, depression, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621733/the-scream-mental-health-depression-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAcrobats by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038437/acrobats-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseNonbinary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764504/nonbinary-poster-templateView licenseThe Barracks Courtyard (Auf dem Kasernenhof) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308378/the-barracks-courtyard-auf-dem-kasernenhof-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licensePride month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764432/pride-month-poster-templateView licenseDance hall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038674/dance-hall-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038457/ball-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseSki season Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561448/ski-season-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRest (Ruhe) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038680/rest-ruhe-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357338/vintage-womens-fashion-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToilette by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932277/toilette-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357290/vintage-womens-fashion-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Carl Sternheim by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038160/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license