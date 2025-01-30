rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Princess Visiting a Forest Shrine at Night by Mir Kalan Khan
Save
Edit Image
hindu godindiaislamic artmughal paintingshivahindumughal artmughal
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Prince and the Petitioner
The Prince and the Petitioner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258314/the-prince-and-the-petitionerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Male Fertility Divinity, Possibly Shiva
Male Fertility Divinity, Possibly Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706976/male-fertility-divinity-possibly-shivaFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Rama and Lakshmana Overwhelmed by Arrows: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series
Rama and Lakshmana Overwhelmed by Arrows: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8165873/rama-and-lakshmana-overwhelmed-arrows-folio-from-the-siege-lanka-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Lovers Parting, Page from a Book of Fables
Lovers Parting, Page from a Book of Fables
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721206/lovers-parting-page-from-book-fablesFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687157/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Page 122: Shiva and Parvati on Nandi bull. Watercolour drawing.
Page 122: Shiva and Parvati on Nandi bull. Watercolour drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953034/page-122-shiva-and-parvati-nandi-bull-watercolour-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Umapati (Shiva, the Primeval Father God, and Uma, the Great Mother Goddess)
Umapati (Shiva, the Primeval Father God, and Uma, the Great Mother Goddess)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313425/umapati-shiva-the-primeval-father-god-and-uma-the-great-mother-goddessFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
India. Calcutta. Harrison Road I with Group of Jogees, after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
India. Calcutta. Harrison Road I with Group of Jogees, after photo by Dr. Kurt Boeck by Photoglob Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9724230/photo-image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Rama Releases the Demon Spies Shuka and Sarana: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manaku
Rama Releases the Demon Spies Shuka and Sarana: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183707/image-mughal-art-king-himalayasFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Tiered Court Scene by Chitarman II
Tiered Court Scene by Chitarman II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695497/tiered-court-scene-chitarmanFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 2, Syama Sundara
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 2, Syama Sundara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846514/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Shiva as Mahesha
Shiva as Mahesha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8331662/shiva-maheshaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Court Ladies Playing with Fireworks, attributed to Muhammad Afzal
Court Ladies Playing with Fireworks, attributed to Muhammad Afzal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065461/court-ladies-playing-with-fireworksFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Babur meeting with Sultan Ali Mirza at the Kohik River, from a Babur-nama (Memoirs of Babur)
Babur meeting with Sultan Ali Mirza at the Kohik River, from a Babur-nama (Memoirs of Babur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691663/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Vishnu Battles Madhu and Kaitabha, from a Markandeya Purana
Vishnu Battles Madhu and Kaitabha, from a Markandeya Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695918/vishnu-battles-madhu-and-kaitabha-from-markandeya-puranaFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 1, Syama Sundara
The Ramayana (Tales of Rama; The Freer Ramayana), Volume 1, Syama Sundara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850087/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
Timur distributes gifts from his grandson, the Prince of Multan, from a Zafar-nama (Book of Victories) by Shravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720783/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985160/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The parrot addresses Khujasta at the beginning of the fifty-second night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Fifty-second…
The parrot addresses Khujasta at the beginning of the fifty-second night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Fifty-second…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682278/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A huntress coming across Shiva as a yogi. Chromolithograph.
A huntress coming across Shiva as a yogi. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951328/huntress-coming-across-shiva-yogi-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771318/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva Under Trees
Shiva Under Trees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680072/shiva-under-treesFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791462/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Page from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Prince and Ascetics by Govardhan
Page from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Prince and Ascetics by Govardhan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691633/page-from-the-late-shah-jahan-album-prince-and-ascetics-govardhanFree Image from public domain license