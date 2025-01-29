Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingangelhagarpaintingeuropean oil paintingangel paintingitalymythicalHagar and the Angel by Francesco MaffeiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 656 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7244 x 3959 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7244 x 3959 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle angel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616272/little-angel-facebook-post-templateView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612769/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseHagar and the Angel by Pieter Lastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923952/hagar-and-the-angel-pieter-lastmanFree Image from public domain licenseCupid fairy field surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737093/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCraft festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Toilette of Venus by Benedetto Gennarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923948/the-toilette-venus-benedetto-gennariFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseModel for Altarpiece in St. Peter's by Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923827/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725754/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Roch and the Angel by Guy Françoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932036/saint-roch-and-the-angel-guy-francoisFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622165/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePietà by Francesco Trevisanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038372/pieta-francesco-trevisaniFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAethra Showing her Son Theseus the Place Where his Father had Hidden his Arms by Nicolas Guy Brenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923036/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721882/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Angel illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230216/png-angel-illustration-collage-elementView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHoly Family with Saint Francis by Giorgio Vasarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018131/holy-family-with-saint-francis-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229275/png-baby-angel-beige-cherubView licenseA Study for Two Angels on a Balustrade by Carlo Innocenzo Carlonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDiana and Callisto by Francois Le Moynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923996/diana-and-callisto-francois-moyneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072791/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePsyche by Auguste Barthélémy Glaizehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038535/psyche-auguste-barthelemy-glaizeFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788450/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampierihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922747/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030333/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFigures Seated Around a Lamp by Jean Alexandre Joseph Falguierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763597/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata by Mariano Salvador Maellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038721/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license