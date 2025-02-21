Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage group photocartoonfacepersonartwatercolourvintagegoldRao Ajit Singh of Bundi (reigned 1770-1773)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4040 x 5282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseMaharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharaja Kesari Singh (Kesava Sen, 1574-1604)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932885/maharaja-kesari-singh-kesava-sen-1574-1604Free Image from public domain licensePng spa woman, spiritual editable design remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725517/png-spa-woman-spiritual-editable-design-remix-transparent-backgroundView licenseRaja Jaswal Umed Singh of Jaswan (reigned 1782-1854)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018096/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseSidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) Dressed as Shivahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932926/sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727-dressed-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseRaja Shiv Singh and Prince Ram Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932177/raja-shiv-singh-and-prince-ram-singhFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRao Chattarsal of Bundi (?) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Balchand and Mir Alihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923199/image-face-borders-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePrince Himan Raj Singh at Worshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932024/prince-himan-raj-singh-worshipFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseMaharaja Pratap Singh (Reigned 1778-1803)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038146/maharaja-pratap-singh-reigned-1778-1803Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePrince Raj Singh of Bikanerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923107/prince-raj-singh-bikanerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBhim Singh (reigned 1778-1828) Watching a Celebration of the Monsoon Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932564/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseShukadeva Reciting the Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) to Savant Singh (r. 1748-1757)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharaja Kalyan Singh (Reigned 1798-1838)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018046/maharaja-kalyan-singh-reigned-1798-1838Free Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOffended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseRaj Singh (reigned 1685-1695) of Gulerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038085/raj-singh-reigned-1685-1695-gulerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license