Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancient hindu priesthindu temple old paintingalmanachinduhindu priest paintingfacebookspatternHindu Priest's AlmanacOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 629 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3742 x 1962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNarasimha, the lion-headed avatar of Vishnu, emerges from a stone pillar to destroy the demon Hiranyakashipu watched by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951875/image-cartoon-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna with two worshippers, as worshipped in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953499/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRaga Bhairaon, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011314/raga-bhairaon-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466071/historical-tours-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA man in bed praying to the Virgin and Child and two Franciscan saints. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965639/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVishnu portrayed as in a Maharastra temple with Hanuman and Garuda before him. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952408/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseRaga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020609/raga-dipak-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseScary monster attack fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663361/scary-monster-attack-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna humbly standing before an enthroned Radha. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960244/krishna-humbly-standing-before-enthroned-radha-chromolithographFree Image from public domain licenseDark mage fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663289/dark-mage-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964449/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseFallen valkyrie queen spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663720/fallen-valkyrie-queen-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseInitial L: The Baptism of Saint Augustine by Master of the Osservanzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266347/initial-the-baptism-saint-augustine-master-the-osservanzaFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Cosmas and Saint Damian. Tempera painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965695/saint-cosmas-and-saint-damian-tempera-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseValkyrie queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663678/valkyrie-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDecorated Incipit Page by Malnazar and Aghap irhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259896/decorated-incipit-page-malnazar-and-aghapFree Image from public domain licenseDesert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDhumávati on a temple chariot. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970298/dhumavati-temple-chariot-coloured-lithographFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShiva and Parvati Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseShri Nath-Ji, met koeien (1700 - 1949) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794817/shri-nath-ji-met-koeien-1700-1949-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe circumcision of Christ. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951108/the-circumcision-christ-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964108/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266933/image-hindu-gods-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseInitial T: The Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265298/initial-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseThe fountain of life. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955040/the-fountain-life-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain license