Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageminiaturedelhiminiature paintingsiraniancastle public domainroyal paintingbeach womenvintage image of delhiMarriage of Prince Aurangzeb in 1637: a) Emperor Shah Jahan and Prince Aurangzeb Meeting an Elder of the Bride's party; b) Bride's Party with Dancers and Drummers, Folios from a Padshahnama (Chronicle of the King of the World)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 674 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1424 x 2535 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseCapture of Daulatabad Fort in 1633: a) Emperor Shah Jahan Watches the Assault on Daulatabad Fort; b) Capture of Daulatabad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922704/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseSea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoses Defeating the Muslim Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245536/moses-defeating-the-muslim-armyFree Image from public domain licenseMosques blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487710/mosques-blog-banner-templateView licensePortret van Shah Alam, zoon van Aurangzeb die na Sultanji werd geboren; hij is eerst gouverneur (subagar) van Deccan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780876/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTravelers tips blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487709/travelers-tips-blog-banner-templateView licensePortret van Dara Shikoh, de oudste zoon van Shah Jahan, die in de tijd van zijn vader regeerde over de provincie Delhi; na…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782038/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePortret van Aurangzeb, jongste zoon van Shah Jahan, die in de tijd van zijn vader regeerde over de provincie Deccan, en na…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781698/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseDelhi: a woman making a cow work the oil mill. Watercolour by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954836/delhi-woman-making-cow-work-the-oil-mill-watercolour-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512747/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmperor Shah Alam Bahadur (Bahadur Shah I, r. 1707-1712) when he was Prince Muhammad Muazzamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpportunity quotes mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792062/opportunity-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRao Chattarsal of Bundi (?) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Balchand and Mir Alihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923199/image-face-borders-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView licenseSingle Leaf of a Portrait of Shah Abbas I (Painting: 18th century; Calligraphy: 1582-1583 (Safavid)) by Indian, Sa di and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140122/photo-image-floral-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFamily holiday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571532/family-holiday-blog-banner-templateView licenseEmperor Muhammad Shah (r. 1719-1748)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932025/emperor-muhammad-shah-r-1719-1748Free Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortret van Muhammad Amin, die vestingcommandant (qal'adar) van Golconda is geweest, zowel in de tijd van Sultan Abdullah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781721/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView licensePortret van Mirza Ilich Khan, die vizier van Aurangzeb is geweest (c. 1686) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781702/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView licensePortret van Raja Karan, die vizier van Aurangzeb is geweest (c. 1686) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780813/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseAll Saints by Guglielmo Giraldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264654/all-saints-guglielmo-giraldiFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791524/positive-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licensePortret van Raja Man Sing Rajput, die vizier van Aurangzeb is geweest (c. 1686) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782026/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSummer trip blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571533/summer-trip-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Death of the Virgin; The Punishment of the Mockers by Brother Philipphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263685/the-death-the-virgin-the-punishment-the-mockers-brother-philippFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePope Urban VI and the Anti-Pope Clement VII by Master of the Getty Froissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246431/pope-urban-and-the-anti-pope-clement-vii-master-the-getty-froissartFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Soldiers of Brabant Entering Ravenstein by Master of the Getty Froissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247096/the-soldiers-brabant-entering-ravenstein-master-the-getty-froissartFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePortret van Raja Bhao Sing Rajput, die vizier van Aurangzeb is geweest (c. 1686) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13780902/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license