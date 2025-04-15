Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagestreet arternst ludwig kirchnergerman expressionismernst ludwiggerman vintage paintingwoman sketchshower woman illustrationvintage illustrationStreet Scene after a Shower by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1140 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2892 x 3044 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDance hall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038674/dance-hall-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Ludwig Schames by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993312/winter-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMan and woman by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038153/man-and-woman-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912325/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathers in Rocks (Badende in Felsen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038148/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993311/winter-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNudes by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038682/nudes-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993310/winter-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932743/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseSki season Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561448/ski-season-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo nude women by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038364/two-nude-women-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357341/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter and Two Women (Der Maler und zwei Frauen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037936/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357300/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038457/ball-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseStarburst shape mockup png element, editable retro landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804340/starburst-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-retro-landscapeView licenseRest (Ruhe) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038680/rest-ruhe-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseTriumph of Love (Triumph der Liebe) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037933/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNonbinary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764504/nonbinary-poster-templateView licenseAcrobats by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038437/acrobats-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licensePride month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764432/pride-month-poster-templateView licensePoster of Nina Hard by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932279/poster-nina-hard-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357320/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Acrobats at the Rings (Drei Akrobatinnen an Ringen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037700/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathers (Badende) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308222/bathers-badende-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201147/bridal-shower-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo dancers by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931983/two-dancers-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman reading by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037935/woman-reading-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseRest & relax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703344/rest-relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseZwei nackte Mädchen in freien by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038531/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license