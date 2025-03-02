Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese stamps menman paintingarashi rikakujapanesejapanese print actorvintage picturesactorukiyoe actorThe Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Kajiwara Heizo in the Play Yoshitsune sanbonzakura by Hasegawa MunehiroOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3212 x 4370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō as Kajiwara Genta Kageki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932193/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseKajiwara Genta Kagesue on a Black Horse by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923351/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of Osaka Actor Arashi Rikan II by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931442/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Arashi Sangorō II as Itō Kuro Disguised as Banta in the Play Izu Goyomi Shibai no Ganjitsu by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931415/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseActor Jitsukawa Enzaburo I as the Filial Son Yojrio by Utagawa Kiyosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Arashi Sangoro II as Minamoto no Yoritomo (right), Segawa Kikunojo II as Yuki Onna (center), and Ichimura Uzaemon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950690/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMemorial portrait of Osaka Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932124/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNi Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924133/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKabuki Actor Arashi Kitsusaburō II as Kajiwara Heiji, in the play Hiragana seisuiki (Records of the Battles between the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613671/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseActors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923420/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Sawamura Sōjurō and Arashi Shincha by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931399/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePortrait of an Actor by Utagawa Kunimune Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931268/portrait-actor-utagawa-kunimuneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086687/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSilhouette Image of Kabuki Actorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490762/silhouette-image-kabuki-actorFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actors Otani Ryuzaemon II as Kajiwara Genta and Arashi Tominosuke I as Oiso no Tora in the play "Tamagushi Yosooi Soga,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020255/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArashi hinasuke no minamoto no raikō to iwai kumesaburō no yosoihimehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650155/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Syllable To for Long-tailed Rooster (Totenko): Actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Toshibei and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Sukune…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924097/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Hasegawa Sadanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612232/print-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license